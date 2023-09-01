'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death

He lived and breathed hockey and had a zest for life.

It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr. Wednesday marked one year since his death.

While it certainly hasn’t been easy, Eli’s mother, Tammy Palfreyman is finding comfort in the fact his former team, the Ayr Centennials, are continuing to find new ways to remember him.

"It's been probably one of the hardest years of our life," she told CTV News Friday.

Eli, 20, suddenly collapsed in the dressing room during the second intermission of a pre-season game on Aug. 20, 2022. His death left a hole in the small community of Ayr while bringing everyone together in an unimaginable way.

"So although I lost my son which is heartbreaking and nobody can imagine the pain, I've gained so many friends and family."

The cause of Eli’s death is still unknown. His team continued to honour him throughout the year.

"When you lose a person, your captain, it is extremely hard to take,” said Brian Shantz, vice president of the Ayr Centennials. “We put the best effort we could on the ice and we're doing that now."

PAYING TRIBUTE TO TWO LIVES LOST

Another junior hockey player, Tyson Downs of the KW Siskins, died earlier this summer unexpectedly. Last week, the KW Siskins and Ayr Centennials came together to honour both of the young men during a special tournament.

"Young players are lost every year it's never easy and it was wonderful that Tyson’s family came to help and be part of that," said Shantz.

Tammy says it’s been heartwarming to see the teams and surrounding communities come together during these tough times.

"To the Downs family, our heart breaks for them and we know their pain and we hope that they too find some comfort in the hockey community," she said.

REMEMBERING ELI

Tammy says her family will continue to honour Eli through an annual memorial scholarship given to a member of the Ayr Centennials team who best represents his character.

"I’m very blessed to have that because you know, not everybody gets that," said Tammy.

Tammy says she will continue going to the Ayr Centennial games to support the team because that’s what Eli would have wanted.