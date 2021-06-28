'It's been pretty hot': Waterloo Region residents using splash pads, AC to beat the heat

Waterloo Region residents flocked to area pools and splash pads on Monday in an effort to beat the stifling heat and humidity.

Local air conditioning businesses were also busy as the mercury rose above 30 C, with a special weather statement in effect throughout the region.

"I already finished about five calls, this is my sixth and I still have four more to go," said Cyrus Samimi with Able Air Conditioning.

The company says they're booked solid for the next two-and-a-half weeks, adding they've been busier than ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Samimi fixed an air condition for Kitchener resident Steven Schnider, who said Monday was the perfecting timing to get some much needed cool air.

"It's been pretty hot in there," Schnider said. "It's getting pretty hot in there right now, especially when you work from home."

Before calling an air conditioning repair company, Samimi says customers should check the air filter on their furnace, ensure the thermostat is set properly and check the outside air conditioner foil to see if it's dirty.

"Take a garden hose, make sure the unit is off, and just rinse the unit with some water," he said.

While the humidity was enough to keep many residents inside, some Waterloo Region locals were making the most of the heat.

"I like it because after you can go outside and play in the splash pad and stuff like that," one resident said.

Splash pads, like the one found in McLennan Park, were busy Monday with kids cooling off, while adults in Victoria Park kept to the shade.

"I'd like it if it wasn't so muggy," a local resident said.

As there was only a special weather statement on Monday and not a heat warning, cooling centres across Waterloo Region were not activated.

When the weather gets hot, the region's website advises residents to limit times outdoors, drink lots of fluids and to check in on those who might be at risk for heat-related issues.