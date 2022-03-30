'It's been pretty packed': Community excited for $3M expansion at Nanaimo high school

Students who've been crammed into portables will soon be back in the halls of their high school in Nanaimo, B.C., thanks to a $3 million expansion.

On Tuesday, the B.C. government announced an expansion at Dover Bay Secondary, which will add four new classrooms, gender-neutral washrooms, a fitness centre, and a "learning hub" to the high school.

The new classrooms are expected to seat about 100 students, and construction is slated to finish in the fall.

"For the four years I've been here, this school has been pretty packed," said student Olivia Sinclair.

"Right as the pandemic changed, it became so much busier," added student Muskan Sharma.

Every day at class change, students shuffle down the halls of Dover Bay, shoulder to shoulder with their 1,300 peers.

The announcement of the expansion has many excited for the prospect of more room to stretch their academic muscles.

The new classrooms are being built in "underused" spaces already within the school, according to the province. Dover Bay principal Geoff Steel says the areas were formerly used as storage space for grad gowns and drama supplies.

"Students will want to be in those spaces, we've got staff vying to be the teachers in those spaces. Overall, it'll be good for our community," said Steel.

The expansion comes as Nanaimo, and the Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools district, see rapid growth.

"Our projections at our school, and projections can change, would be around 3,000 population around the year 2031 or so," said Steel. And that's just for Dover Bay alone.

The B.C. government is providing $2.6 million for the project, while School District 68 is contributing $400,000.

"It’s predicted to be a lot more pressure going forward in the next four years or so, so I think it’s good planning on their part to adjust as they go along to make room for that," said Kelly Duncanson, chair of the parent advisory council.