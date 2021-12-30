'It's been quite a rollercoaster': P.E.I. premier remains hopeful 2022 will be a better year

Just before 2020 ended, Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King had said he was grateful for the position his province was in when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic and had hoped for a better 2021.

One year later, he says he does feel this past year was better than the first nine months of the pandemic.

"But the way it has finished up here with the increase in COVID and some of the potato crises that we are dealing with, it certainly doesn't feel like 2021 was a wild success but I certainly feel it was better than 2020. And I remain ever-so hopeful that 2022 will be even better," said King during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Steve Murphy, which was recorded on Dec. 22.

When asked if there was anything the Atlantic provinces could have done differently in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, King said it is "hard to say."

"I really do feel all of us collectively, as provinces, have tried our very best to do the very best," said King. "I don't think we have gotten it all right, but I think we have gotten more right than wrong."

King said he understands many Islanders are feeling frustration, pandemic-fatigue, and even depression in some cases. He adds his feelings are quite reflective of the vast majority of residents.

"I have gone from depths of disappointment and worry and concern, to elevated areas of excitement and hope, and now we're back down to that despair again," explained King. "So it's been quite a rollercoaster."

King said he jokes with people, relating his level of stress to his hair colour.

"I mean, look at my hair. It has greyed significantly since you and I have last chatted certainly in this form," King said to Steve Murphy. "But I do remain hopeful that we'll find a way through this, as difficult as it is."

King said the most important thing is for people to remain optimistic.

"It's frustrating and I certainly understand that fatigue. We all feel it and I certainly feel it in this chair," he said.

In December, a group of people gathered outside of the home of Prince Edward Island's chief public health officer protesting COVID-19 mandates.

King said the province's top doctor, along with all top doctors across the country, are doing their jobs based on science and facts provided to them.

He adds if any frustration is targeted at anyone, it should be at him.

"Level it at me. That's where it's supposed to be and we will deal with it. But I think it is just indicative of the times. It is tough. People are frustrated and they want to find a way to vent and that's how they've done it here," said King.

King said he agrees with other Maritime leaders that he is seeing resistance from more people when it comes to following public health guidelines.

"We still have a very high level of public support and adherence to the protocols, which we are grateful for here, but we all have to be realistic with what we are living with," said King. "We are 22 months into this. We have asked people to do things and they have done it, and they don't seem to be getting the full benefit of that. So this will continue to wane, I fully understand and expect that."

King adds, until we are through the pandemic, it is important that Maritimers continue to follow public health guidelines and restrictions.

"I can promise you we are all committed in getting through this as fast as we can and as safely as we can and nothing has changed in that regard," said King. "But man, it is tiresome that it has dragged on this long."

EXPORT BAN ON POTATOES

On Nov. 22, Canada suspended all shipments of fresh potatoes from P.E.I. to the United States after a fungal potato wart was discovered in two fields in the province.

The United States potato market is worth about $120 million a year to P.E.I.

The federal government recently offered support, saying it will spend $28 million to help P.E.I. farmers deal with a growing surplus of potatoes.

King said he believes the way the potato situation has been handled was inappropriate at times.

"I think the way this has been handled by CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) has been challenged right from the beginning. I think the wording at the beginning of this inflamed the situation and it has caused a lot of worry with our partners in the U.S.," he explained. "I haven't been really satisfied yet that the information that is being shared north to south is as complete and thorough as it needs to be and that's a great frustration. I am just trying to do what I can for the producers here."

King adds the potato ban is a billion dollar issue for his province that he isn't willing to sit back and wait for a resolution on.

"I am trying to fight hard for it and I'm not going to stop, and I am not going to apologize for doing that," he said. "I feel we are caught up in a bigger game somewhere. Whether its international trade of diplomacy, it doesn't seem to make any sense to us on the ground as to why we would do this and take the extremes that we have taken. So I have to believe there is something else at stake here. I haven't figured out what it is yet but this doesn't make any sense."

King said, he has learned a lot since meeting with the prime minister.

"I know that when we first had this discussion that they were talking about the necessity to take a pause on seed potatoes, which we didn't totally agree with but we thought, if that was the worst we had to deal with for a month or two, that we could live through that," said King. "How it's blown up from that, I don't quite understand."

King added he is trying to meet with the prime minister again in the new year for another discussion on the potato crisis.

TOURISM

In the last year, King said his province was able to get about 55 per cent tourism compared to years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – a number he says is better than what he expected.

"But that still means we are 45 per cent off, which is a big hit for us," he said.

Kings said it would be beneficial for P.E.I., and the region, if the island can get back to some form a normal when it comes to tourism and agriculture.