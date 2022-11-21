'It's been really good': Vodka distillery in Sask. community of Asquith helping to revitalize town

SoSo Beverage Co. has been in business distributing vodka throughout the province for five months, but its goals go beyond serving a refreshing drink.

“Wanted to find a town, somewhere around Saskatoon that we could help start to revitalize,” said Barry Williams, co-founder of SoSo Beverage Co.

Barry and his business partner and brother Terry Williams settled on Asquith.

“We had a meeting and the townspeople came out and they agreed that we should have a distillery here in town,” said Barry.

The brothers bought a 4000 square foot, 100-year-old building in 2020 and then after a year and a half of renovations, it opened in 2022 and began selling its vodka in June.

“It's been really good to get through all the different aspects of the business. So actually to start selling the product now has been exciting,” said Terry.

Currently, the only product it sells is Bigfoot Vodka, available at 100 stores throughout the province with several different sizing options.

“We are committed now to bring new products to the market as the market really requires some innovative ideas,” said Terry.

Beyond the vodka it distributes the Williams brothers are trying to inject some spirit into the community. In the summer it held two pancake breakfasts which brought out over 250 people each time.

“It’s nice to have businesses come to small town Saskatchewan. We need businesses here to survive, to grow, to flourish and they were just a perfect fit for that location,” said Asquith Hotel owner, Jackie Stobbe.

Looking ahead, the distillery wants to expand its reach within the province, selling its product at more stores. As the business grows, it hopes it can start to employ people from the community.