It's been so cold in B.C. that an electricity record was broken

The icy grip of an Arctic outflow isn't just breaking temperature records in British Columbia.

It's been so cold that residents of the West Coast set a new record for peak electricity demand, BC Hydro said Tuesday.

The record was broken Monday evening between 5 and 6 p.m., the utility provider said. At that time, demand hit an all-time high of 10,902 megawatts.

The previous record was set in 2020, when demand reached 10,577 megawatts. The demand also represents an increase of 18 per cent over peak usage on Friday, when it was warmer in much of the province, despite the snowfall.

BC Hydro believes the record was reached as its customers turned up the heat on a particularly cold day across the province.

Supply hasn't been an issue so far this winter, BC Hydro spokesperson Simi Heer said.

"BC Hydro has enough supply options in place to meet increasing electricity demand. However, if British Columbians want to help ease some of the demand on the system during peak times, we encourage shifting activities like doing laundry or running dishwashers to earlier in the day or later in the evening," Heer said in a statement announcing the record.

And for those looking to save a bit of money during what has so far been an unusually chilly winter, BC Hydro recommends turning the heat down when no one is home, or overnight.

When sleeping or not in the home, 16 C is the temperature BC Hydro recommends. Those relaxing or watching TV should be comfortable with the thermostat set at 21, the company says, while those moving around a bit – doing housework for example – may be warm enough with the home at 18 C.

Additionally, the provider recommends keeping windows covered for extra insulation, draftproofing homes to reduce heat loss, using energy-efficient lighting and washing clothes in cold water only.