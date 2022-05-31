'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death

Sharon Tanti wipes away tears as she talks about her son, Nick.

“Nick was a great person, he was very loving, very family oriented, very helpful,” she said.

Nick was killed in February 2020 after an altercation outside a bar in downtown Guelph.

The two brothers charged in connection to Tanti’s death are on trial.

Aidan Kee is charged with second degree murder, Angus Kee is facing a charge of accessory after the fact.

On Tuesday, the lawyers representing the brothers finished presenting their case. The Crown closed it’s case last week.

“It’s been two years and three months, just over three months, and it’s been the worst time of my life,” Sharon said.

Surveillance video of the moments leading up to Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.

The video shows Aidan and Angus walking, when Tanti appears. The brothers turn around and Tanti pushes and punches Aidan, and a wrestling match between the friends unfolds.

At one point, Tanti walks away from the fight and goes into a bar. Aidan stays outside and stands behind a pillar, a knife is in his right hand.

When Tanti comes back outside, Aidan grabs him by the collar, and the pair begin to fight again.

Portions of the fight are hidden behind a red truck parked outside the bar. Moments later, Tanti is seen clutching his chest with blood dripping.

He was stabbed in the chest and later died.

“The first few times I watched it, I hyperventilated and had to be taken out of the courtroom,” said Sharon. “And now it just replays in my head over and over and over and over again.”

She said she remembers the day she found out her son died.

“Four men came to my door, it was very very early in the morning,” she said. “When I opened the door, I looked at them and they asked if they could come in … I asked what happened and if [Nick] was okay, and they said ‘no he’s dead.’”

“I basically died in the hallway that morning with my son.”

On Monday, Aidan took the stand in his own defence, claiming he never “intentionally” tried to stab Tanti, calling him his “friend.”

Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday. The charge to the jury, when deliberation will get underway is expected Monday.