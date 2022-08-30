It's beginning to look a lot like... apple season

It's the beginning of apple picking season which means it's almost time for people to start flocking to orchards for Instagram pictures and of course fresh produce.

"Even though some people are sad that summer is coming to an end the apple season kind of brings in the start of fall," said Morris Gervais, owner of Barrie Hills Farms.

For some, it's just a nice opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.

"A tractor ride and that brings you out to the orchard, and then the same thing as always. The fruit is always great, and it's just a fun experience to do with your family or friends," said Kieran Mulvale as he left the Barrie Hills Farm Market with fresh fruit.

Barrie Hill Farms says their trees continuing to mature has led to one of the better crops they've ever had.

"Business has remained strong throughout the pandemic here because we are food-based. People still needed to come out and get their food, whether it was shopping at our market, at our drive-thru. We offered people different ways," said Gervais.

"There's nothing better than having fresh produce that you've picked yourself and to be able to teach your kids where things grow," said Sarah Vizza while picking apples with her family.

The always popular Honeycrisp Apples aren't at their best until mid-September and tend to only produce a normal crop every other year which is what makes them more expensive.

"Everyone loves it except the farmer who is trying to grow it. It's a really challenging apple to grow. This year is kind of the 'on' year for Honeycrisp, and hopefully next year, we'll be able to convince the trees to produce a good crop like this again," said Gervais.

However, at the orchard, you can also find an apple that ripens earlier and has only been in circulation for about 20 years.

"Zestar Apples are an apple we've been growing here since 2015-2016 so our customers are getting to really like that apple. It's one you can't get in the grocery store," reminded Gervais.

To celebrate apple picking season, Barrie Hill Farms is hosting a festival the weekend of Sept. 24 with live music featuring all kinds of special seasonal snacks and treats, including freshly pressed apple cider.

But if you can't wait that long the orchard is ready for guests.

"Labour day weekend will be a great time to come out and pick some apples and perhaps take an apple to the teacher on the first day of school," said Gervais.