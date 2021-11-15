It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Barrie
It would be difficult not to notice the 35-foot tree standing tall at Meridian Place if you were in downtown Barrie over the weekend.
On Friday, a crane lifted and installed the Silver Fir tree, leading up to Barrie's Noella Festival on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Organized by the Downtown Barrie BIA, the tree was sourced locally at Drysdale's Tree Farm and is meant to honour the former tree that stood for decades at Memorial Square. The tree was removed last year due to disease and concerns that the tree would not survive transportation.
More than 23,000 lights will bring Christmas cheer to the downtown core during the Tree Lighting Ceremony this Saturday.
Barrie's Noella Festival will feature live music, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Claus.
The Noella festival will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday.
-
School board hears parent concerns after assault allegations at Kitchener schoolA meeting was held Monday to address concerns at Alpine Public School in Kitchener, after a teacher was charged with assault for allegedly using tape on two students in class.
-
'That's where COVID spreads,' Dr. Gandhi on indoor gatherings and surging case countsCOVID-19 cases continue to surge across Simcoe Muskoka and the province, which the past president of the Ontario Medical Association attributes to being indoors to avoid the winter conditions.
-
Police issue warning to drivers as snowfall worsens conditionsAs snowfall continues to blanket Edmonton and the surrounding area, motorists are being encouraged to exercise caution while out on the roads.
-
Sweeping their way to world record successIt all started with a Guinness World Book of Records sign in the Capital Winter Curling Club. Thirty-nine years later, members are trying to regain their marathon record.
-
Chatham-Kent police officer facing domestic related offencesA Chatham-Kent police officer has been charged with criminal harassment following an investigation into intimate partner violence, police say.
-
Coquihalla Highway could see 25 cm of snow overnight, weather warning saysA highway connecting B.C.’s Lower Mainland to the Interior that closed on Sunday because of flood impacts will be hit with more extreme weather, Environment Canada is warning.
-
B.C. storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customersNearly 60,000 customers are without power across B.C. Monday afternoon as a storm hits a wide swath of the province.
-
Low credit scores mean higher borrowing costsA Listowel, Ont. Woman said she was shocked she will have to pay more than $17,000 in borrowing costs for a used van because of her low credit score.
-
Police search for suspect, vehicle in downtown sex assaultIt's alleged the woman was driven to the Beverly Street and Dundas Street West area where she was sexually assaulted.