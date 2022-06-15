'It's brutal': Parking pressure mounts and fines increase in downtown Halifax

Sheree Halliday and her husband spent their Wednesday morning driving around downtown Halifax trying to find a parking spot. The pair were visiting from Digby, N.S.

“It was not good, we couldn’t find a place to park," said Halliday. “We are hoping that we don’t have a ticket.”

If that were to happen, Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has some news she may not want to hear.

“We are going to be increasing the parking fees from $35 to $45,” said Savage about the increase per parking ticket. "We have people who park downtown and stay there all day because they know they’re only going to get one fine.”

Savage said the city is getting mostly positive feedback related to the Hotspot Parking App, which was introduced in 2020. He also insists there is plenty of parking in the downtown core and all around the Halifax Regional Municipality.

"There are 2,700 parking spots, paid and on streets, in Halifax and Dartmouth downtown,” said Savage. "We recognize it’s a challenge, but it’s a challenge in every city.”

Motorist McKenzie Stewart insists it's such a huge challenge in Halifax that he often stays away from downtown.

“I try to avoid it every time," said Stewart. "It’s brutal.”

Sue Uteck has a solution, located just several hundred metres away from the downtown area.

“You can park in the Spring Garden area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $10 a day,” said Uteck, who is the executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association. “We have close to 1,700 spots underground.”

Uteck said multiple lots also charge only $2 per hour.

She said that should be more than enough to alleviate pressure for those searching for a parking spot in the downtown core.