'It's busy': Rolling up sleeves for flu shots

Experts are saying this year’s flu season is expected to be much worse than last, and many are rolling up their sleeves to get the flu vaccine.

“It just makes sense to get it, in my opinion,” said Trevor Fowler as he received his shot.

It’s something he does every year, “Try and be safe, especially with your family and friends; we’ve started doing family dinners again, carefully — and, my dad is 93 years old, I don’t want to risk anything like that.”

Mohammed Manji, a pharmacist at Strandherd Guardian Pharmacy in Barrhaven says this year has been busy.

“There are a lot of people calling to book their appointments,” he said. “Last year, we were very, very busy; this year we find it’s the same thing as well.”

While Manji can’t predict what the flu season will look like, he says this year is already looking different.

“This year, there are a lot more people getting colds and respiratory infections; so, who knows what kind of flu season we’re going to have. It’s a good thing people are coming to get their vaccine.”

The Ontario Pharmacists' Association says pharmacies are bracing for this flu season.

“All of the public health experts, medical experts are saying that we’ll see a more severe strain of the flu in Canada this year, based on what’s happening in the southern hemisphere, and their predictions and modelling,” said CEO Justin Bates. “In addition to that, we have people going back into activities, back to offices.”

Last year saw issues with supply — so far this year, that’s mostly not a problem this season, says Bates.

“Supply hasn’t been as much of an issue as it was last year. I’d say the only real challenge we’ve had is not having enough high-dose flu available for the over age 65 age cohort. There’s a lot of demand there and in some cases we don’t not enough, but we do have enough of the standard dose.”

There are roughly 4,000 pharmacies in Ontario right now where people can get their flu shot. The majority of them require appointments.

Ottawa Public Health's community flu clinics started last week, with four locations available. They are by appointment only and are eligible to Ottawa residents who meet a certain criteria:

People six months to two years of age and their household members;

Newcomers to Canada;

Those without an Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP card);

Those without a primary care provider, such as a doctor or nurse; and

Those who have had difficulty accessing the vaccine at a pharmacy

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has previously said that this year’s flu season should be taken seriously. She is urging everyone to get their shot.

“Getting your annual flu vaccine is an important way to protect yourself, your family, and high-risk individuals in the community against the seasonal flu,” says Etches.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Dave Charbonneau.