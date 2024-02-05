'It's convenient': Winnipeg airport now offers complimentary cellphone lot

Picking up your family and friends from the Winnipeg airport just got a whole lot easier.

That’s because the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) has recently introduced a complimentary cellphone lot for drivers who are waiting for passengers.

The way it works is that if you’re picking someone up from the airport, you can wait in the new lot until they message you to come and get them.

All you have to do is look for the cellphone lot sign as you approach the airport and then turn right into the designated area, which is located east of the terminal on Wellington Avenue.

According to the WAA, this cellphone lot is something Winnipeggers have been asking for.

And drivers have already been putting it to good use.

“It’s convenient. Instead of telling us to go around the block again. It’s nice just to park here and not get bothered,” said Matthew Santos, who was using the cellphone lot on Sunday. “I like it. I use it.”

Drivers must remain in their vehicles at all times when in the cellphone lot.

- With files from Kimberly Rio Wertman.