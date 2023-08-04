It’s corn! Thamesville corn maze recognizes Ronald McDonald House

The Thamesville Corn Maize in Chatham-Kent is recognizing Ronald McDonald House Charities for its 23rd season.

In a post to social media this week, iMaze officials shared this year’s design, noting that for nearly 40 years, RMHC have played a vital role in helping keep families together while their sick child is treated at a nearby hospital.

RMHC have locations in Windsor and London.

Previous deigns included nods to International Space Station Commander Chris Hadfield, Terry Fox and the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent.

The iMaze Thamesville Corn Maze opens Saturday, Sept. 2.