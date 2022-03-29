'It's crazy': Halifax filmmaker wins Oscar for best short documentary

Sunday evening was a night Ben Proudfoot will never forget.

The Halifax filmmaker won the Oscar for best short documentary for his 22-minute film, "The Queen of Basketball."

"When they read the results ... it was pretty cool and I got to go up," said Proudfoot. "It's crazy."

The 31-year-old director accepted the award during an Oscars pre-show Sunday evening.

"If there is anyone out there that still doubts whether there's an audience for female athletes, let this Academy Award be the answer," said Proudfoot during his acceptance speech.

The film, which Proudfoot produced and directed, shares the life story of 1970s basketball superstar Lucy Harris.

Harris was the first woman to score a basket in the Olympics, the first and only woman drafted by the NBA, and the first woman of colour to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"It's about Lucy. It's about her. So, I took the moment to recognize what it was all about," said Proudfoot.

Harris' family was present Sunday night to share the moment.

"I think they immediately broke down into tears," said Proudfoot. "I think it was a very cathartic moment for her family as you can imagine."

Proudfoot had his own family by his side, as his mother accompanied him to the event.

"She was so happy to be there and it was an amazing thing to experience with her," said Proudfoot.

Proudfoot says it was a night filled with moments he will never forget.

"I bumped into Bill Murray, who was awesome and gave my mom a big hug," said Proudfoot. "He whispered something into my mom's ear, which I don't know what he said."

He was even able to get a photo with one of his idols, Steven Spielberg.

"As we were taking the photo, of course, the director, he says, 'Hold it up proudly, hold it up.' So I did," said Proudfoot.

Proudfoot says it was an honour representing Canada's East Coast on Hollywood's biggest night.

This isn't Proudfoot's first experience with the Academy Awards.

His short documentary "A Concerto is a Conversation" was also nominated in 2021.