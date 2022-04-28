'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support

Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.

“It’s devastating,” said Raquel Blackwell, co-director of the festival. “It breaks my heart that we’re not able to do it.”

Prior to the pandemic, the non-profit Cambridge Ribfest was a three-day festival. Money raised went to the charity Health, Hunger and Humanity. Last year, in order to stay within public health guidelines, organizers changed it to a one-day drive-thru event.

Blackwell said the plan was to do the drive-thru event again this year, however, the vendors didn’t want to.

“Unfortunately, [it was] just a straight up business decision,” Blackwell said, explaining vendors didn’t want to participate in a one-day festival when they could take on a three-day festival elsewhere instead.

She said pulling off a three-day festival wasn’t in the cards this year, adding that finding volunteers to staff an entire weekend is a challenge.

“That has always been our challenge in a normal year, never mind a COVID short notice year.”

Cambridge Ribfest said plans are in the works to bring back the three-day event in 2023.

Recruiting volunteers has also been a struggle for the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival.

“It’s getting more challenging,” said Jamie Reid, chairperson of the Apple Butter and Cheese Festival.

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Apple Butter and Cheese Festival is making a comeback this September.

Reid said while he’s excited to welcome back community members, he is concerned people won’t show up to the event because of the pandemic.

“It does take a lot of man hours and money to operate the festival,” said Reid. “In order to make that money back, we need people to show up.”