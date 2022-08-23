'It's devastating': Grasshopper infestation in southwest Sask. impacting crops

Large swaths of grasshoppers have been seen in parts of Saskatchewan this summer, particularly in the southwest where some crops have been negatively impacted.

Andy and Kendra Volk farm near Fox Valley and have dealt with a large infestation of the insects this summer.

“We finished combining the lentils but we’ve been pulling it out of the bins and putting it back in because there’s been so many grasshoppers,” said Andy.

“They are plugging the loaders,” Kendra explained. “They are so moist that the grain doesn’t flow into the hopper. That’s how thick they are.”

James Tansey is an entomologist and pest control specialist for the Ministry of Agriculture. He believes the conditions were ripe for grasshoppers this year.

Grasshoppers typically thrive when the moisture levels in the fall are low. A warm, extended fall will result in larger numbers of eggs being laid.

“They speed through their development with the dry conditions in the spring and they hatch earlier than they might under cooler conditions,” he said.

Grasshopper infestations are not new to Saskatchewan fields. In the mid 1980’s and again in the early 2000’s, the province saw large numbers of the insect affecting production. However, Andy said he has never seen it this bad.

“They’re worse now than in the 80’s,” he explained.

The latest crop report by the Ministry of Agriculture reported the southwest portion of the province is leading the way in this year’s harvest with 17 per cent of crops out of the ground.

But according to the Volks, the quality of the crops being harvested is directly impacted by the insects.

“The seed is dry but it’s getting spoiled because of all the grasshoppers in it,” said Andy.

“They’re eating the kosher right off – all there is left is stems.”

The ministry said the southwest and west-central regions of the province are reporting the most crop damage caused by grasshoppers.

“If you look at this year and last year, we saw the population rise across the southern regions and those dryer parts of the province,” said crop extension specialist Matthew Struthers. “It’s certainly been a huge challenge for farmers this year.”

The grasshopper population typically follows dry cycles.

“We’ve seen a pattern over the past couple years of a dry pattern and of course the rise in grasshopper population," Struthers explained.

"I’m not at all surprised it correlates with that.”

Farmer’s crop insurance will cover grasshopper damage. But the Volks say it’s not enough to cover all the expenses of fuel, resources, labour and time.

“It’s devastating,” said Kendra. “It’s our bottom line that’s getting affected.”

Tansey predicts that with this year’s fall forecast looking dryer and longer in portions of the province yet again, next year’s hopper population has the potential to be even larger.