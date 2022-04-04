‘It’s devastating’: Surrey couple pleading for return of missing pet tortoise

A couple in Surrey is pleading for the return of their beloved 80-pound tortoise, who they describe as the “hit of the family.”

When Betty and Roger Butler last saw Maxine on March 31, she was grazing on some grass in the yard of their home on 88th Avenue near Ashford Place.

“It's devastating really," Betty tells CTV News Vancouver.

The search for Maxine started around 6 p.m., when Roger went out to bring the tortoise inside because it was getting cold out. Unable to find her after scouring the yard for an hour, they started knocking on their neighbours’ doors.

The RCMP, BC SPCA, City of Surrey, and a local reptile rescue have all been notified – but so far there’s been no sign of Maxine anywhere. Roger still puts a space heater in Max’s small wooden house every night just in case she returns.

“She's not going to wander back, not after four days,” Betty says, adding she thinks the pet they’ve loved for the last 14 years was taken.

“I can't imagine who would do such a thing. We’ve had her since she was born. She fit in the palm of your hand, just a tiny little tortoise, and Roger used to walk around with her in his pocket.”

Betty says the entire family has gotten involved in the search, putting up paper posters and appealing for help on social media.

“Please bring her back. My husband's definitely wanting to pay a reward. He'd sooner pay a reward than not have her here.”

She remains hopeful that their efforts will pay off, adding that Maxine would be hard to miss if she were somewhere outdoors.

“There are a lot of people that know about it. And she's huge. I can't lift her, she's 80 pounds. Roger doesn't lift her anymore. We put her on the dolly and carry her around.”

Anyone who sees Maxine or has informatin can contact the Surrey RCMP's non-emergency line by calling 604-599-0502.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jordan Jiang