'It's devastating': Three Lethbridge homes destroyed in fire fueled by high winds

More than a dozen people were displaced after a fire, fueled by high winds, destroyed three houses in Lethbridge on Boxing Day.

Thirty firefighters from five stations responded to the fire along the 100 block of Iroquois Crescent West around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found one house fully engulfed in flames. Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services (LFES) Platoon Chief Dave Heatherington says the high winds spread the fire to the neighbouring homes on either side.

“With the significant wind, it made our job terrible to work in,” Heatherington said. “We were very thankful – for Boxing Day – that we were able to limit this fire to only three houses.”

“We were expecting more houses to catch (fire) because of the wind.”

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a fourth home and to the houses across the street.

All three properties were completely destroyed.

“I’m really devastated,” said 15-year-old Josie, who was staying at the boarding house, one of three homes destroyed by the fire. “It just really sucks losing almost everything.”

“I came out with some of my stuff that my grandma gave me before she passed away and I’m thankful that I took that,” she added. “I even lost all of my schoolwork.”

LFES says no one was injured in the fire.

Heatherington says the estimated total damages to all three properties is around $2 million.

The Caldwell family, who live around the corner and decorate their home during Christmas to raise donations for local charities, saw the fire and jumped into action to help those displaced.

“We walked over there and it was devastating just to watch and hear those kids say 'Oh, that's our bedroom burning',” said Vince Caldwell. “I just knew in that moment we had to do something.”

The family began collecting gift cards to give immediately to those impacted by the fire.

“It’s just neighbours helping neighbours,” added Chandel Caldwell.

With a yard and house full of Christmas decorations, the Caldwells aren’t able to take items in that are being donated.

Chandel says Vicky Vanden Hoek with Honker’s Pub and Eatery reached out to donate her space as a drop-off location for clothing and household items.

“Donations would help so much just because it’s around the holidays and all of our Christmas stuff is all gone and it’s really sad,” Josie said. “Donations of clothes and shoes are big and would make everyone happy.”

The Caldwells say donations can be dropped off at Honkers Nest Event room anytime between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. A list of items needed and ages can be found on the Christmas with the Caldwells Facebook page.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.