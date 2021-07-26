'It's difficult work': Search for unmarked graves begins at former Sask. residential school

Over the weekend the search for unmarked graves began where the Lac La Ronge Indian Residential School once stood.

Chief Tammy Cook-Searson said about 30 per cent of the cemetery was searched.

Cook-Searson says the area around the centenary will also need to be inspected.

Several former students of the school were part of the historic day.

“A lot of people were really grateful that they were able to come and visit,” said Cook-Searson. “

There was a family that came in from Vancouver Island.”

The school was operated from 1907 to 1947 by the Anglican Church of Canada.

“It was really nice to come together and to be there supporting each other. It's difficult work,” said Cook-Searson.

The search of the remaining 70 per cent of the cemetery will continue in late August.