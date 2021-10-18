Amarjeet Sohi to be Edmonton's 36th mayor: CTV News projects

Amarjeet Sohi will be Edmonton's 36th mayor, CTV News decision desk projects.

As of 9:00 p.m. Sohi leads all mayoral candidates with 26,148 votes. Sohi is followed by former councillors Mike Nickel (16,175 votes), Kim Krushell (10,293) and Michael Oshry (2905).

CTV News is also projected incumbent Coun. Aaron Paquette to be re-elected in Dene.

Voters are also cast ballots on the federal equalization program and daylight savings time as well as for senate nominees.

Final results for those ballots will come on the morning Oct. 26 though some cities, including Calgary, are releasing results tonight.

