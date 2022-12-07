'It's exciting to be with the best players in the country': Bedard gearing up for WJC Selection Camp

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard addressed media in the Queen City on Wednesday for the final time before he heads off to Canada’s 2023 World Junior Championship Selection Camp.

The 17-year-old centre represented Canada last year when the tournament was cancelled midway through due to COVID-19 cases. However, Bedard had five points in his two games. Once the tournament resumed in August, Bedard went on to record eight points in seven games on route to winning a gold medal with Team Canada.

On Tuesday it was announced Bedard was once again named to Canada’s roster and is considered a lock to make the team. Bedard is on a 27 game point-streak with a total of 64 points in that stretch.

“It’s exciting, it’s kind of weird for I think the country to have two of them within four months now, but for us it’s super exciting,” Bedard said. “Halifax is a pretty cool spot to have it, I think it’s been sold out for months now. It’s exciting to be with the best [junior] players in the country.”

Even though Canada came out on top in what was considered the 2021 tournament, Bedard will look to bring this season’s improvements to the team.

“I think probably my face-offs have improved a lot and I’ve been pretty good in the circle this year. Whether I’m playing centre or wing there I’m not too sure, we’ll see if I can help bring that to the table,” said Bedard. “We have a lot of guys that are probably a lot better than me at face-offs but if I get the opportunity to be on a big face-off guy, I think it’d be exciting.”

“When he came back last year, he came back with just some new confidence. Playing with all those elite players and obviously the success he had, I think he realized the next level he could go with his game,” Regina Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf said on Bedard’s improvements following last year’s tournament.

It is already a busy season for Bedard, who saw sold-out crowds on the Pats’ most recent road trip to B.C., as well gearing up for the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) draft and with the pressure of the World Junior Hockey Championships right around the corner, the forward is still finding time to reflect on the game he loves.

“I think the first time you put that jersey on every tournament, it’s pretty surreal. You kind of take a step back and kind of want to thank the people that have helped you the most. It’s one of the biggest hockey tournaments in the world, so it’s an honour,” Bedard said.