'It's frustrating': Regina police chief acknowledges need for traffic enforcement in the Greens

Chief Evan Bray elaborated on the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) efforts to curb a rise in driving offences following a Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

“It’s so frustrating. It really is frustrating. The weather is turning nice, people are wanting to be outside. People are wanting to enjoy the community,” he said on Tuesday at Regina’s city hall.

“It drives us crazy, the amount of challenges we have with people that feel the need to cause problems through excessive noise with vehicles, through speeding on Regina streets which of course is a safety issue.”

“Look, at the end of day, kids getting together and having conversations and visiting with friends sounds innocuous. But when we get a group of kids that are gathering, that are causing problems, who are harassing customers trying to use businesses, who are littering on the ground, who are causing excessive noise at late hours of the night, that’s a problem,” he added.

Bray’s comments were spurred by a tweet from a member of RPS’s Traffic Unit, outlining that police were focusing on traffic enforcement in the area of Chuka Boulevard in southeast Regina.

“The tweet that you saw, is basically fair warning that we’re going to be out there,” he said.

He went on to explain that due to the issue mainly concerning teens, conversations need to happen with parents and guardians of those involved.

“Teens have parents. Teens have caregivers who know that they’re out, who know that they’ve got their vehicle out, in many cases its mum and dad’s vehicle that they’re driving. So we need conversations to be happening at home. We need some accountability there as well,” he said.

“This is a big problem. I’m hearing it from citizens. We’re hearing it from city councillors. We’re hearing it in all areas of the city.”

While the focus of the tweet was very much on the Chuka Boulevard area in the Greens neighbourhood, Bray said the issue spans Regina as a whole.

“We’re hearing it in the northwest, we hear it on Lewvan Drive in Harbour Landing, up on Diefenbaker Drive … Anaquad Drive. It’s prevalent in all areas of the city. So, really it’s about that overall level of accountability and understanding,” he explained.

Bray said that police intervention can only go so far.

“We can’t keep sending police resources to that because, as you know, we are a busy organization and we’ve got a lot of complex needs in our city,” he said.

“Let’s just also be respectful of other people. If it’s late at night then let’s limit the noise. There’s just some basic things that we need the messaging to get out there to families to help us with this problem.”