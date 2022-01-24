'It's game on.' Sports organizations looking forward to athlete's return

Since sports came to a halt earlier this month, athletes have anxiously waited to get back into the game. As Ontario begins lifting restrictions on Jan. 31, coaches are preparing to give their athletes back a sense of normalcy.

Current restrictions have halted sports and recreational facilities to close, but come next week, they will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.

“It's game on,” said Tony Martindale, the executive director of Alliance Hockey. “We’re back to getting kids back onto the ice which is really important.”

In order to get back into the game safely, sports organizations will have to operate with fewer people on and off the court.

For tennis coach Anthony Glavanic, it’s been a frustrating time.

“If I’m at least going to follow the rules I expect a payback, my payback was a shut down so I’m very upset because I did everything right,” he said.

“The tennis court is 78 feet long, basically we’re 100 feet apart. But now we’re moving on and we are going to open again on the 31st.”

Even though the past month has been challenging for Ontarians, many coaches are looking forward to welcoming their athletes back.

When returning to the field, David DeBenedictis, the director of soccer at London TFC academy and FC London said, “It might start off with no spectators, just the players will be allowed and we’re fine with that as the coaching staff.”

“It’s the social development and mental health that they need to get back to and getting back to the field is the first step.”