A construction project that will close down a section of Spring Garden Road to vehicle traffic for nine months has some business owners calling for a delay.

COVID-19 has forced many small businesses to close their doors. Those who have managed to stay open have had to make difficult decisions along the way.

"I have laid off seven staff permanently. They're not coming back and that's a hard thing to do," said business owner, Kurt Bulger.

Bulger's business is on Spring Garden Road – right in the middle of the area that is going to be closed for construction. He plans on asking the city to review the timing of the project.

"We want the money, we want the project to go ahead," said Bulger. "All we're asking is just to not be so tone deaf and think about it. Businesses are going to struggle through this."

The plan for construction – which is expected to begin at the end of March or beginning of April – is to close Spring Garden Road from Queen Street to South Park Street.

The project was first approved in 2007, and again in 2017, at a cost of $10 million.

"This project will entail 47 per cent wider sidewalks, undergrounding of the lights and the wiring that you see, new street furniture and plantings, and new way-finding signage," said Spring Garden Area Business Association Executive Director Sue Uteck.

Uteck says there is never a good time for construction, especially when it comes to the surrounding small businesses. She believes it is better to do the Spring Garden Road construction now when people are staying home.

"I wouldn't want to see a delay, and then businesses are back on their feet without government benefits, and then we dig up the street at that point," said Uteck.

Business owner Stacey Thompson, says she feels left out of the decision to move the project forward.

"No one has asked us if we think this is a good idea. As a small business, we need street traffic, we need foot traffic," said Thompson.

Uteck says cross streets and sidewalks will remain open.

The work is scheduled to begin at the end of March or the beginning of April. The construction is expected to be finished by December.