‘It’s going to be a bit of a roller coaster’: Winter-like weather expected in Windsor

A recent dip in temperature across Windsor-Essex is about to rebound later this week, setting the stage for what could remain of the 2022 fall season.

According to Environment Canada and Climate Change, the region can expect temperatures in the high teens and low 20s heading into the weekend following a sudden drop that brought light flurries and freezing rain to other parts of Ontario and Michigan.

“It's going to be a bit of a roller coaster through the rest of the fall as we make our way towards December,” said Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder.

“Certainly these past couple of days and until the weekend, most people in southern Ontario are getting a little bit of a taste of winter like weather or at least late November, early December type weather.”

The temperature across Windsor-Essex dropped on Monday to single digits, and is expected to stay that way until Thursday.

Regardless, Flisfeder said Windsor-Essex can expect above seasonal temperatures this weekend, noting accumulative snow historically starts falling in Southwestern Ontario between mid-November and early December.

“With the temperature trends as they're looking right now, that's probably around when people can start to see the same thing for this year accumulating snow on the ground,” he said.

Flisfeder explained it's not out of the ordinary to see the temperature shift quickly across the Great Lakes region.

“There is always that chance for lake effect snow, in particular for northern parts of the region, closer to Lake Huron,” he said. “Any kind of very cold northerly wind, they can start to see that lake effect snow on average, again, most likely towards the end of October or beginning of November.”

“It's going to be something like what we've been seeing the past week or so where we have periods where we're going to be dipping below seasonal temperatures and as we get later in the season, there'll be more likelihood of seeing those flurries, dare I say the ‘S word’ snow but on average, temperatures should be above seasonal.”

Flisfeder told CTV News, “since it is getting later into the fall especially as we get closer to November, it's important for people to start thinking about winter preparations, get snow tires on or at least start thinking about when you should be booking those appointments. And have a snow kit in your car as well. It's not long before we will be seeing that accumulating snow so it's good to get prepared now before you need it.”