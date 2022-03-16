Terriers set to tangle with Mustangs in SJHL playoff return

The Yorkton Terriers are preparing to face off with the Melfort Mustangs in the first round of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) Canalta Cup.

The championship was last played three years ago. In 2020, the playoffs were cut short, due to COVID-19. The next year, teams barely got off the ground before the 2021 season was fully cancelled.

Terriers forward Kishaun Gervais was just a rookie the last time the Canalta Cup was handed out.

“It's going to be unreal. [To] feel that playoff atmosphere and the feeling of playoff hockey is like no other,” said the now-third-year Terrier.

So come game one, Yorkton fans are going to be hungry for playoff action.

“It's going to be loud. It's going be fun, exciting. Hopefully we can come back with at least a split and if not more,” said Mat Hehr, head coach and general manager of the Terriers.

“I know other there's already air horns going up in the arena and we're going to make it loud and very intimidating for Melfort to come in,”

Yorkton will be looking to take down the Mustangs, a team who hasn't lost in a month, when the puck drops Friday at the Northern Lights Palace.

“It's going to be a war. Both teams are really good defensively in and play a similar style. So for us, we haven't seen Melfort since December. So it's going to be kind of a fresh rivalry with us and them,” Hehr said.

The Terriers won just one of four matchups with the club in the 2021-22 regular season.

For Gervais, playoff hockey has been a special time for him in the past. His brother, Kailum, was a member of the 2014 RBC Cup championship Terriers team. That year, Kishaun served as the stick boy.

“All the experiences I've had these past few years, it kind of feels like you snap your finger and time flies. But being able to spend the majority of my hockey career here in Yorkton has been nothing but a blessing,” said Gervais.

Back in 2019, the Terriers came in as heavy underdogs for their first round series, playing a powerhouse Nipawin Hawks team. The Terriers ended up upsetting the league’s top team in seven games, before a four game sweep at the hands of the eventual champions, the Battlefords North Stars.

Fast forward to 2022, they're looking for the upset yet again, coming in as the sixth ranked team against the number three ranked Mustangs.

“I think we're built a little different than we were in the past. [The 2019 team was] really offensive and this year, we're more defensive minded, and we're a very big and heavy team. We play defense first and take care of our own end and use our size to create opportunities on the offensive side. So that's how we're going to play,” said Hehr.

Game one of the seven-game first round series goes Friday in Melfort before returning to Yorkton for game three on Tuesday, the first of two games in two nights for the teams.

All eight SJHL clubs who qualified for the playoffs will be in action Friday, with the number one seeded Estevan Bruins meeting with the number eight Notre Dame Hounds.

The second ranked Humboldt Broncos have home ice against the number seven seeded La Ronge Ice Wolves, while the defending champions in Battlefords having home ice against the number five seed, the Flin Flon Bombers.