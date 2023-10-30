'It's going to be an amazing year': Calgary Stampede crowns latest First Nations princess
We're nine months away from the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth but this past weekend, the Calgary Stampede crowned its latest First Nations princess.
Twenty-two-year-old Margaret Holloway of Stoney Nakoda is a jingle dancer and granddaughter of respected elders and teepee holders.
"My family has been a part of the Calgary Stampede for decades now – they were one of the first teepees to ever be put up at the Stampede," Holloway said.
The Calgary Stampede First Nations princess is a member of a Treaty 7 First Nation and shares her culture with audiences at hundreds of events throughout the year including speaking engagements, joining classrooms and performing traditional dances.
This is the first time in 22 years that the winner has been from Stoney Nakoda.
Holloway's reign will officially begin on Jan. 1, 2024.
She hopes to be a strong voice for Indigenous youth, help advance her community and preserve the traditional way of life.
“I’m just so excited to take part as an ambassador at the Stampede,” she said.
“It’s going to be an amazing year.”
