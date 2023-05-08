'It's going to be OK': Slave Lake fire survivors consoling, hosting hundreds of wildfire evacuees

It's been almost 12 years since Slave Lake residents were forced to flee their community, just minutes before a wildfire destroyed more than 400 homes, businesses and the town's office.

This week, people who survived that 2011 disaster and returned to rebuild are putting what they learned to good use, hosting hundreds of people who had to leave their communities.

About 600 people travelled to Slave Lake from Whitefish-Atikameg last weekend after an out-of-control wildfire closed Highway 88 and knocked out power to the community.

"We’ve been really busy. The staff are constantly sorting, stocking, we’re getting orders constantly from food being delivered," Barb Courtorielle, with the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre, told CTV News Edmonton.

Since the weekend, the centre has been filled with volunteers gathering essentials. It's become a refuge, filled with toys for children, clothing, food, hygiene items, and even emotional support.

"I know what we went through [during the 2011 wildfire]. Sometimes they want to vent or if they want to talk about things, [I] give them a hug and tell them it’s going to be OK," said volunteer Jane Ghostkeeper.

People who live near High Prairie, to the west of Slave Lake, were also ordered to evacuate Saturday before that alert was downgraded to a one-hour-evacuation notice.

Town officials and volunteers in Slave Lake have set up more than 800 cots in the local recreation centre and curling rink in case more evacuees are headed their way.

"Your entire life has been, essentially, been turned upside down. You’re away from your home, trying to find your relatives, friends and trying to find a place to go," explained Slave Lake Mayor Francesca Ward.

"It's been a very interesting and challenging couple of days and I'm just so proud of how our community has come together in order to be able to accommodate all of these temporary residents."

Melissa Auger is one of the people who decided to leave the High Prairie area. She packed up her six kids and headed to Slave Lake, before putting herself to work as a volunteer

"Besides sitting at the hotel and waiting it out, I decided to put my time to use and come and volunteer and be a lot of help to the people," she told CTV News Edmonton.

According to an update from the town, the closest fire to Slave Lake Monday evening was 35 kilometers away and not an immediate threat.

Still, with hot weather expected later this week, crews placed giant water tanks around the Slave Lake area as a precaution.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Miriam Valdes-Carletti