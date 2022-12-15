'It’s going to break all numbers': Two Cape Breton hockey draws expect large prizes

When a ticket is picked out of the big drum at the Glace Bay Miner's Forum Sunday, the owner is sure to win big.

"All indications are that it's going to break all records,” said Glace Bay Minor Hockey President James Edwards of this year’s holiday draw.

Last year, Georgina Byrne of Port Morien, N.S., took home the 50/50 grand prize.

"All indications are that this draw is going to be even bigger and I'm predicting that it's going to eclipse the $200,000 mark,” Edwards said.

In Sydney and surrounding communities, there's another minor hockey draw this weekend with a big jackpot.

"I'd say we'll be over $100,000 again,” said Christina Lamey, an organizer of the Cape Breton Minor Hockey Partners 50/50.

"$100,000 can make a big difference in someone's bills, and even just what they can afford as a family - what kind of housing, everything - it's a big number."

With inflation and some financial fallout from Fiona, winning a large sum of cash may mean a bit more this year.

"Everything from house repairs to property repairs,” Edwards said. “Oil has gone up, gas has gone up, everything has gone up."

Both draws help offset the price for kids to play hockey and while some associations have seen a dip in registration numbers, Edwards and Lamey say it’s not the same for theirs.

"Winning the draw - absolutely a life-changing moment,” Lamey said. “But the draw's real value is in helping all those families afford their kids' sports."

Both draws are set to take place Sunday.