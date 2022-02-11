'It's going to feel strange': Lethbridge K-12 students get set for return to class without masks

Schools in Lethbridge and across Alberta are preparing for a return to classes without masks on Monday.

"We've had it on for so long it's going to feel strange having something not weighing my face down, not attached to my ears," said Michael Los, a Grade 12 student at the Lethbridge Collegiate Institute.

As part of the province's return to normal plan announced by Premier Jason Kenney on Feb. 8, kindergarten to Grade 12 students won't need to mask up in class as of Feb. 14.

High school students in the city seem to be split on the change.

"It's nice in the fact that you can see peoples faces and stuff but I'm a little bit worried there's going to be some people that didn't get vaccinated, aren't going to take things seriously," said Kadin Otis, a Grade 11 student at Catholic Central High.

"They're going to go party, going to get COVID and they're going to bring it into the schools."

"I think it'll help a lot with kids having relationships with their friends and I think it'll just help a lot of people not feel like they're trapped in a bubble anymore," said Aidan Woolf, a Grade 9 student at LCI.

Both the Lethbridge School Division and Holy Spirit Catholic School Division say their main priority will be making sure that every student feels safe and comfortable whether they decide to wear, or not wear, masks come Monday.

"We will totally respect the wishes of our parent community and if their children come to school without masks that will be fine, and if they come to school with masks they will be well supported as well," Holy Spirit Supt. Ken Sampson told CTV News.

"I know a number of our schools, today were having discussions because some students will come with masks on Monday and some won't," said Lethbridge School Division board chair Allison Purcell.

"It's really is about that acceptance piece and accepting whether the student sitting beside you is wearing a mask or not and accepting that piece."

It's not just students that will be affected by this move though, so will the teachers.

Jason Schilling, president of the Alberta Teachers' Association, say they would've liked to see a more cautious approach as well as more involvement in the decision.

"What we were indicating to government is that we would like to see a way where we return back and remove these protocols in a gradual way," said Schilling.

"We've seen behaviours from the Premier and the Minister this week that indicates that they're not overly concerned with what the association thinks right now and that's unfortunate because we represent 46,000 members in this province who are working day in and day out in schools."

When it comes to those 46,000 teachers and members, Schilling says they, like much of the province, are riding both sides of the discussion.

"Teachers across the province have sort of mixed feelings on that," he said.

"There are some that are excited and happy to see the masks are gone and there are some that are worried and anxious about it as well."

Teachers will still be required to where masks at school until Stage 2 of the plan begins on the March 1 at the earliest.