'It's going to get pretty short': CTV's Matt Skube cutting his hair in support of CHEO fundraiser

Matt Skube has a date with the clippers in 10 days.

Skube will shave his hair during CTV News at Five on Monday, June 7 after a fundraising campaign in support of mental health services at CHEO surpassed the $75,000 target.

Skube will cut his hair one day after the CHEO Telethon on CTV News Ottawa on Sunday, June 6.

"We're going to keep the hair for next week, we have a few things to shoot here at the studio next week and then we're going to keep it for the telethon itself," said Skube.

"After that, on the 5 o'clock news on Monday, June 7 we're going to shave it all off. Oh boy, it's all going to go. It's going to get pretty short!"

Let’s do it LIVE! We have a date to shave it for CHEO! @chrishofley @ctvottawa @CHEO #ShaveItForCHEO pic.twitter.com/NnWGzaBlFL

This will be Skube's first hair cut since mid-February. Personal care services, including hair salons, have been closed since early April due to the stay-at-home order.

Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group communications manager Chris Hofley launched the hair-raising fundraising campaign on May 21, when he decided to cut his own hair. Hofley said he would cut his hair if $1,000 was raised to support CHEO"s mental health services.

As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, $91,595 had been raised.

Skube said last week he would shave his head if the campaign raised $75,000.

The fundraising campaign has received support from media personalities, politicians and Ottawa's top doctor.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches will dye her hair the Ottawa Public Health colours of green, blue and white after the campaign reached $80,000.

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Catherine McKenna will colour her hair green for Environment Week after the campaign raised $70,000.

Coun. Tim Tierney shaved his head at $2,000, OC Transpo operator Pepe Valencia shaved his beard at $15,000 and Move 100's Stuntman Stu ate a pineapple pizza at $25,000. Newstalk 580 CFRA's Maddy Eisenberg will dye her hair after the campaign raised $60,000.

To donate to the campaign, visit the CHEO Foundation website.