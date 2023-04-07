'It's got to impact how we live today': Good Friday procession moves through downtown Saskatoon

An annual Good Friday tradition returned to Saskatoon after a three-year COVID absence.

A crowd of around 200 people lined downtown Saskatoon during a chilly morning to celebrate Good Friday, the holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ ahead of his resurrection on Easter, with prayer and singing that followed a similar path as the Christian saviour.

“It’s one of those days where Christians do come out from everywhere and come back to church,” Myron Rogal, co-ordinator of the Justice and Peace Office with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon, said.

“So, it's a day to share the gospel, to journey together and to hear a lot of these, these pains and sufferings that people in our community face on a on a regular basis.”

The crowd featured a variety of Christian denominations for the 23rd Way of the Cross Prayer Walk on Spadina Crescent in front of the Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench. The walk consisted of stops at 14 different stations that mark different moments Jesus Christ experienced the day he died, all with a specific theme.

Various social groups, churches and non-profits in the city organized each station to match the church’s teachings. Some of the themes include climate change, homelessness, global hunger and the war in Ukraine.

“What’s really struck me about this event is that it’s not just an event that looks back, but it looks forward and how we’re living life today,” Bishop Mark Hagemoen of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Saskatoon said.

“It says something about how people see a faith event, but it’s got to impact how we live today, and it’s got to make us better brothers and sisters in a broad sense.”

With so many people coming out to the prayer walk on such a cold April morning, Hagemoen and Rogal were grateful to see the crowd gathered as more services and celebrations await parishioners for the rest of the weekend.