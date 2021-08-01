‘It’s great for Canada:’ Penny Oleksiak’s parents happy for daughter’s historic achievement at Tokyo Olympics

Richard and Alison Oleksiak say they cannot wait to see their daughter Penny on Monday when she arrives home after her historic week at the Tokyo Olympics.

"We're really excited to see her tomorrow and really excited to give her a big hug," Alison told CP24 Sunday afternoon.

"We're all going to have a family get-together when she gets back to celebrate … her success. It'll be fun," added Richard.

Their 21-year-old daughter became Canada's most decorated athlete on Sunday. The Toronto swimming phenom achieved the feat after winning the bronze medal with her teammates in the 4x100-metre medley relay.

Penny, Kylie Masse, Sydney Pickrem and Maggie Mac Neil finished third with a Canadian record time of 3:52.60.

It is Penny's 7th career Olympic medal, the most by any Canadian athlete both in the summer and winter games. She surpassed Clara Hughes and Cindy Klassen, who each have six medals.

Penny is bringing back three medals from Tokyo – a silver (4x100-metre freestyle relay) and two bronzes (200-metre butterfly and 4x100-metre medley relay). She won four medals in Rio five years ago.

"It's great for her. It's great for Canada. It's great for the team. It's a win all around," Richard said on her daughter's success.

Alison added: "We're just really happy that she really achieved the goals that she had, which we were really pleased with."