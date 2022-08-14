'It's great, it's very festive': tattoo convention returns to Winnipeg

The return of conventions to Manitoba continues, as the Winnipeg Tattoo Convention brought skin art enthusiasts from around the world to the Red River Exhibition Park this weekend.

Event coordinator Rich Handford was excited to be back after a two-year absence, "It is exhilarating! Tattoos are iconic images that speak to everyone in one way or another," he said. "After two years of pretty severe provincial regulations, it's wonderful to be back and hosting all of these smiling faces."

More than 200 tattoo artists were at the event, 70 of them from Manitoba. Handford says some artists traveled from as far away as England and Spain to attend. "We have some of the best men and women working in tattooing today at this show," he said.

Tattoo artist Safwan was there with four members of his crew representing Imago, a Montreal-based tattoo shop. He says it's great to be back at a convention after two years of health restrictions.

"It was devastating for a lot of people, we're still standing, luckily there's still shows happening like this one, but yeah it was a tough one for everybody," he said.

The convention ran for a few hours Friday evening, all day Saturday until 11:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Other attractions included live music and a beer garden, as well as motorcycles and classic cars.

Safwan says tattoo conventions are an integral part of his business. "We connect with our peers, connect with the general public in a way that you can't do in a shop. It's great, it's very festive," he said.

"It's a chance for us to get back together as an industry and show what we can do."