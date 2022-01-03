'It's hard to remain optimistic': Simcoe Muskoka businesses react to new COVID-19 restrictions coming Wednesday

New restrictions are coming for businesses in Simcoe Muskoka and across the province, the Ontario government announced on Monday.

It's difficult news for many small businesses across Simcoe Muskoka.

"Emotionally, it's been very difficult. It's hard to keep your spirits up, and it's hard to remain optimistic," says Tracey Baker, owner of ZuZu Fashion Boutique in Barrie.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a list of restrictions due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the province fueled by the transmissible Omicron variant.

"The immediate goal of these measures will be to blunt the latest wave so we can ease the pressure on our hospitals," Ford said.

The new restrictions, including banning indoor dining, closing gyms and putting capacity limits in place, will come into effect Jan.5 and will remain in place for 21 days.

Paul Markle, executive director for the Barrie Chamber of Commerce is calling on the community to come together.

"Shop local use any resource you have to keep these businesses afloat and get your dollars into cash registers not getting stuff from Amazon," Markle says.

The province says eligible businesses can apply to receive half of their property tax and energy costs incurred during this time.

The restrictions come into effect as Simcoe Muskoka reports its highest COVID-19 case count since the pandemic first began.

On Friday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed 715 new cases, the highest since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.