'It’s hard to remember her': Mother of girl killed in alleged impaired driving incident asks drivers to be safe

The mother of a 9-year-old Saskatoon girl who was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver said she’s been struggling since the loss of her daughter.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Baeleigh Maurice was struck by a white pickup truck as she was riding her scooter to Mayfair Community School at a crosswalk along 33rd Street near Avenue G. She later died of her injuries.

"Everybody says stay positive and everything will get better, but it doesn't get better. It's hard to stay positive because my life just keeps crumbling on me," Baeleigh’s mom Rochelle Dubois said.

The woman accused in the case, Taylor Kennedy, is facing charge of impaired driving while exceeding the prescribed concentration of THC causing death, believed to be the first charge of its kind in Canada.

She was back in court on Thursday and so was Dubois.

Kennedy was recently represented by legal aid lawyer Jonathan Stockdale. On Thursday, the court learned that Kennedy was transferring legal services to Brian Pfefferle, who asked that case be adjourned until Nov. 30.

After a few different court dates in the year since her daughter’s death, Dubois said coping with the loss of her eldest daughter doesn't get any easier.

"Definitely feels like she's never in my life anymore. It's hard to remember her in a good way when I'm always depressed."

Dubois said today’s appearance may be her final visit to Saskatoon Provincial Court.

“New information has come to light, so I'm actually feeling very comforted that this is going to go in a good way,” Dubois said, adding that she couldn't say what the new information is.

Dubois has pleaded with drivers in Saskatoon to pay attention on the road.

"I think drivers need to be more aware of their surroundings," she said.