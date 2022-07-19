'It’s high tech': Coaches from Croatian Soccer Academy bring European skills to London, Ont.

Teenage soccer players from London- St. Thomas Croatia Soccer Club (LSCSC) are seeing what life is like on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Coaches from GNK Dinamo Zagreb Academy in Croatia were in London, Ont. recently hosting a camp and teaching players from the region how they train at one of the top youth academies in Europe.

“It's a great experience,” said Thiago Herrera, a centre-midfielder for LSCSC. “They’re teaching a lot of stuff from Europe. It’s a faster pace, a lot of passing, and they keep wanting us to play forward on the pitch because they see us sitting back.”

What other players have noticed is the expectation of advanced technical skills.

“The first few days, we observed the weakest part of their technical and tactical education and then we try to give them a few ideas,” said Andjelko Ivanjko, assistant director of GNK Dinamo Academy.

He added, “I think they are missing the strength of the feet, and the strength of the passing. We also have more training sessions during the week, so when you summarize that at the end of the year, it is a lot more training sessions.”

What LSCSC wants is to give more exposure to their women’s programs. They currently have 11 boy’s teams, and only three women’s programs, so they invited Mia Medvedovski, an assistant coach with Dinamo’s women’s team to make her first trip to Canada.

“They have a good base, but I'm here to try to improve them or to try to just show them how to improve themselves,” said Medvedovski.

“They really love and enjoy playing games, so we started with that and then we have some technical stuff and then we finish with some shooting and some touches. The whole point of training sessions is to be fun and for girls to enjoy themselves,” she added.

It’s a different experience for the teenage girls to learn from a professional coach, and they weren’t expecting the amount of fitness required to play at a higher level.

“The first day was really difficult,” said Sophie Fox, 16, a LSCSC defender.

“We've been learning a lot of ball control, passing, shooting, positioning,” 16-year-old Annalise Borm added. “It's really great to be trained by professional coaches, and it’s looking more real now that we hopefully we can go and do something post-secondary with our soccer.”

The partnership began in March 2021 when the two clubs signed a two-year affiliation agreement.

Their first item of business was to hold coaches workshops over Zoom, and recently two players from LSCSC went overseas to train on a trial in Croatia.

Now the excitement is growing, as the local players are how real the partnership has become, and potential opportunities.

“Potentially playing at a professional level could come out of it,” said Fox. “There's like a lot of opportunities for us that we didn't have before. This grouping is allowing all these girls and boys to have that chance and it’s awesome.”