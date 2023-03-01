'It's his turn': Bouchard will quarterback Oilers #1 power play now that Barrie is gone

There's always a risk to changing something that's working, but the Edmonton Oilers are hopeful their power play will still be the best in the league despite a major shakeup.

Tyson Barrie, who anchored the blue line for the team's top power play unit, was traded to Nashville Tuesday, leaving the job to Evan Bouchard, who has played 600 fewer NHL games than his predecessor.

"He has a lot of ability. Now it's his turn. He's no longer the understudy," head coach Jay Woodcroft said of Bouchard Wednesday.

"I think he would be very excited about the opportunity that's before him."

Woodcroft acknowledged that Bouchard, 23, has had a lot of "ups and downs" in his sophomore season in the league but feels he's "trending in the right direction."

Bouchard has 21 points in 61 games and is minus-six. Last season he had 43 points in 81 games and finished plus-10.

"He has a lot of talent. He has a lot of ability. And we need him," Woodcroft said.

The Oilers' power play has scored on 31.9 per cent of its chances in 61 games so far.

The next-best power plays belong to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Los Angeles Kings, both at 25.6 per cent.

Woodcroft said he's confident Bouchard can help keep the good times rolling.

The coach said he did a good job running the power play with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and with the Oilers, at times, when it became "a little stale" under Barrie.

"I'll try not to change it too much. The power play is running with some incredible numbers. With the guys that we do have on the power play, that's going to make it a lot easier for me," Bouchard told reporters.

He said he learned a lot from watching Barrie the last few years.

"He put guys in good spots, I think that's what he was really good at. He took the shots when they were available and he made the right play a lot of the time. So I think that's why the powerplay clicked so well with him up there," Bouchard said.

Woodcroft also pointed out that Darnell Nurse has experience on the Oilers' top power play and is an option as well, saying he did a "pretty good job" when given the opportunity.

'TYSON IS GOING TO BE MISSED'

Barrie was traded along with prospect forward Reid Schaefer and two draft picks for defenceman Mattias Ekholm and a draft pick.

He played in three seasons for the Oilers, amassing 132 points in 190 games.

"Tyson is going to be missed. He played great for us on the ice. Off the ice he was a great teammate," Nurse told reporters.

"He was just a genuinely nice person. I think everyone really enjoyed his presence in the room, so he's going to be sorely missed. With that said, we're looking forward to opening our arms and welcoming Mattias."

Ekholm told reporters Tuesday he's happy to come to Edmonton and will focus on helping the team defensively.

He is expected to partner with Bouchard against the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night.

Woodcroft only smiled and said, "We'll see," when asked if Nurse and Ekholm will play together on the Oilers' second power play unit.

"We're going to miss [Barrie], no doubt about it, but that's the way it goes sometimes and that's the tough part about hockey or the business we live in," forward Leon Draisaitl said.

"We're all excited to have Ek here and I think he's going to help the team a lot."

Woodcroft would not say whether Jack Campbell or Stuart Skinner will start in net.

The Oilers (32-21-8) and the Maple Leafs face off at Rogers Place shortly after 6 p.m. MT.