'It's historic': Indigenous acting scene reacts to Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe win

A historic win at the Golden Globe Awards is getting attention within the Indigenous acting community.

On Sunday night, Blackfeet actress Lily Gladstone won the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Drama for her role in the 2023 film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Gladstone is from the Blackfeet Nation located in Montana. During her acceptance speech, Gladstone spoke some of her Blackfeet language.

“She really broke down a lot of doors for us. There have been actors trying to do that for decades. This win, it’s historic and it’s big,” Indigenous theatre artist Skyler Anderson said.

“This is for every little rez kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid who has a dream,” Gladstone said.

Jennifer Dawn Bishop, the Artistic Director from the Gordon Tootoosis Nokaniwin Theatre said there likely will be an increased interest in the arts from Indigenous people.

“It’s about time. It’s inspirational to see our people up on stage, our languages,” she said.

Although the win was big, Anderson says local changes need to be made to get an Indigenous winner on the big stage.

“Typically roles we are offered aren’t Indigenous, these characters aren’t brown, so we have to fit our way into these roles,” Anderson said.

Bishop says insecurities about acting resumes or levels of training may be holding Indigenous actors back from pursuing bigger roles.

However, she is positive about opportunities gradually appearing.

“The door is slowly opening. I can only hope that door is blown wide open some day,” Bishop said.

Gladstone is also nominated for an Academy Award in the Leading Actress category.

The Oscars are scheduled for March 10.