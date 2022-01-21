'It's horrible': Neighbour says Keswick homicide victim was 'a lovely woman'

Police in York Region are investigating a homicide after a woman's body was discovered following a fire in Georgina.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Miami Drive in Keswick for a fire in the early morning hours on Sat., Jan. 15.

Police say the body of 85-year-old Sandy Gauthier was found once crews extinguished the blaze.

They say an autopsy confirmed her death to be a homicide.

Neighbours said Gauthier, a grandmother of nine, lived in the house with her husband for years until his passing in 2014.

They said she loved to bake cookies and go for walks.

Neighbour Ida Laszlo said she's "disgusted" by the news of the woman's death.

"Who would ever want to hurt an 85-year-old woman?" she said. "She was a lovely person. To me, somebody knew she lived alone. It's horrible. The family must be devastated."

Laszlo said she noticed smoke at the back of the house that quickly turned to flames as firefighters and police surrounded the area.

"To find out that it was a homicide, oh my god. Why? I keep asking why?" she said.

Police have not released the cause of death or whether there are any suspects.

They are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious.

"If you saw something that just didn't sit right and you felt like it was concerning, but you didn't call at the time, it's a good time to come forward and share that information," said Const. Laura Nicolle.

Investigators are also seeking security or dash cam video from the area or of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York Regional Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or via email.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers.