'It's huge': Victoria fashion designer makes Paris debut after transition from junior hockey

A downtown Victoria designer who transitioned from Canadian junior hockey to fashion creation is capturing the attention of industry workers worldwide.

Cameron Lizotte launched clothing brand Atelier Coin, which made its Paris Fashion Week debut in February.

The former Ontario Hockey League enforcer was also named best up and coming designer at the Vancouver Fashion Week earlier this month.

"To get validation in this industry, it's hard," said Lizotte. "It's huge."

The designer describes his clothing as "elevated streetwear" and he's scheduled to have his own show in Paris next year.

Lizotte makes every piece of clothing by hand, saying "every jacket takes like 20 hours."

"I call myself a couturier designer – bespoke designer," he said Wednesday. "I really take pride in the handmade, one of one."

Lizotte made the transition from Sudbury, Ont., to a downtown Victoria studio last year.

"It's crazy, the inspiration I get on this Island," he said. "I love it."

The former hockey defencemen, known for throwing his body "like a crazy person," says he hopes to become a master needleworker by 60.

It's work that Lizotte says he loves, and unlike the physical demands of hockey – which sometimes led to him getting stitches – the designer hopes the stitches he's putting on clothing will lead to a career that will last a lifetime.