'It's humbling': Former Farmgate host Kevin Hursh inducted in Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame

On Saturday former CTV employee and host of Farmgate Kevin Hursh was inducted into the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame.

“It's a great honour to be recognized by your peers and it's humbling,” said Hursh.

In 1980 he graduated from the University of Saskatchewan's College of Agriculture and accepted a job with CFQC radio and television. His voice would eventually be known province-wide for farm news, working with two full-time people in Saskatoon and a few others stationed throughout the province.

“We had a lot of resources to do a really good job of agriculture coverage,” said Hursh.

In 1985 he would leave television and start his own newspaper column in what is now known as The Western Producer before becoming the editor of Farm Credit Canada's AgriSuccess Magazine. He would also take on roles as the executive director for Saskatchewan Mustard Development, Canary Seed Development Commission of Saskatchewan and the Inland Terminal Association of Canada.

Hursh doesn’t just talk agriculture though, his family operates a farm in southwestern Saskatchewan growing lentils, round mustard and chickpeas.

“It sort of becomes what you do and what you understand and you look at everything from an agriculture and food lens,” said Hursh.

His father worked on that farm, and his grandfather homesteaded there. Hursh now shares his knowledge through consulting and is a reliable source for many reporters to turn to for agriculture insight.

“Some of the things that people predicted would happen in agriculture did not happen. Many others did come true in one way or another and the industry continues to evolve,” he said.

Even with such an accomplished career behind him, Hursh says he has no interest in slowing down.

“Different projects, different approaches. Trying to decrease the amount of physical labour required on the farm is a good thing as you get a little bit older, but it's what I enjoy and if you enjoy it, it isn't really work,” he said.

Hursh was one of five people inducted into the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame for 2023.