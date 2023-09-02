'It’s impactful': Regina's Big Brothers Big Sisters organization hopes to bring in more volunteers

As part of Big Brothers Big Sisters month across the country, every agency in Canada conducts a special program to raise awareness and bring in more volunteers.

In Regina, members from the organization were at the airport welcoming visitors and people returning to the city on Friday.

“It's a great organization to be able to connect like this with the community as arriving here at the airport,” said Justin Reves, director of revenue development and public relations for the Regina International Airport.

Amy Mohr, director of development and communications for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said there are plenty of ways for people to get involved.

“Whether that's volunteering their time to be a mentor, maybe a board member helping out an event or something like that or donating investing in our programs," she said.

“Wherever your final destination is, there's likely a Big Brothers Big Sisters organization there and we encourage you to get involved,” she added.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Regina is looking for 60 mentors for their in-school mentoring program, where volunteers spend one hour a week mentoring in elementary schools.

The organization believes the program increases the child's self-confidence and increases their connection to school.

“It's quite simple, it's powerful, it's impactful, it's long-lasting, and certainly changes the entire social fabric of our community," said Mohr.