'It's important to continue to talk about this': Newsletter delivered to Wilmot Township homes discussing statues on Prime Ministers Path

A newsletter discussing the statues on the Prime Ministers Path was delivered to many homes in Wilmot Township this week.

The controversial Sir John A. Macdonald statue in Baden was moved into storage in September after months of demonstrations and debate among local officials and residents.

The statue was also vandalized with red paint several times over the course of the summer.

The newsletter, called "The Wilmot Sentinel," had information in support of the statues as well as a call to action for people to get involved in the conversation.

Amy Coslovich is a Baden resident who said she was speaking on behalf of the SOS Committee, a group of concerned citizens that "shares a lot of similar views" to those behind the Sentinel.

She said the newsletter was meant to inform people about the statues and the consultation process currently underway, since the group felt coverage of the issue was "one-sided."

Coslovich said the SOS Committee wants to make sure everyone's voice is heard on the issue.

"It's really important to have everyone's opinion accounted for, so that we can come to some kind of consensus on what's going to be done with the statues," she said.

Ward 2 Coun. Cheryl Gordijk said she's concerned about the newsletter. She said it focuses on the township's reputation in relation to the Prime Ministers Path, rather than "the acts of racism that are happening."

"It's more trauma to our community, it's not really helping the conversation," Gordijk said.

Coslovich said she's "learned a ton" from the Prime Ministers Path.

"Many other people are just like me, they're learning about it, so we really feel it's important to continue to talk about this,” she said.

Gordijk, however, said she feels the path is there to "glorify" prime ministers, rather than provide education.

"All the ugly truth has not been there and all the amount of Easter eggs put onto those statues does not get the full history," she said.

Wilmot council is working with the First Peoples Group to gather public input on the path. Anyone wishing to weigh in on the project can do so on the Prime Ministers Path website.