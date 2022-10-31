'It's in our blood': Agriculture community set to return to Yorkton with 33rd Harvest Showdown

With the touch of a branding iron, the 33rd annual Grain Miller’s Harvest Showdown officially began in Yorkton.

The event, which took a year off in 2020 and ran with restrictions in 2021, is back to a more normal show for 2022.

Events begin on Nov. 2 and run until Nov. 5 with the Professional Bull Rider Barn (PBR) Dance concluding the show.

The Harvest Showdown will also see the return of PBR to Yorkton, beginning Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. for the first of two nights at the Gallagher Centre.

It will also feature the return of school tours for youth, something which hasn’t happened since 2019.

This year, long-time volunteers Kathy and Bob Rusnak — Bob, also a past president — opened the show with the official branding.

“We’ve worked all these years, and now, we get the opportunity to officially open a show, as opposed to just work at the show -- it was an honour,” said Bob.

The event brings in thousands upon thousands for the annual event, which fills hotel rooms and helps Yorkton’s local economy.

Bringing the Ag world to Yorkton’s doorstep isn’t something Mayor Mitch Hippsley takes for granted, either.

“We’re agriculture. Yorkton became what it is from the world of agriculture … it’s everything,” he said.

“(Farmers) are the top of the food chain, and they are the salt of the Earth people that make everything happen here in our whole community. People come from everywhere … this is a way for them, basically, to create new relationships, check out what’s happening in the world of agriculture. (This) is real people, doing real work.”

For those visiting Yorkton, the Rusnak’s advice is to get ready for a well-organized and well-run show.

“It’s comradery that’s going to be shown here … people are going to see quite a bit, and have a good time,” Bob said.

“It’s in our blood.”

A full rundown of events for the Harvest Showdown can be found here.