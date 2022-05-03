'It's insane': Waterloo woman describes chaos due to Pearson airport delays

Travellers flying in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about longer-than-usual delays, and one Waterloo woman is sharing her experience with CTV News.

Christina Marshall said she left for her vacation in the Dominican Republic before the issues began and didn't have any problems getting through security.

She had a much different experience Friday when she returned to Canada.

Marshall was told that a delay in customs meant passengers had to wait 45 minutes on their plane.

Once they were allowed to disembark, Marshall said it was "chaos" as hundreds of people tried to figure out what to do and where to go.

"You go through, you scan in your travel documents like your passport through the electronic system, and then you have no clue where to go. You've got to get into a lineup to go through the actual custom border security, but it's zig-zagging through, people are going through these machines. There's nobody guiding you, there's no formal line. And finally when you do get to a person, two hours later, you're obviously frustrated. People are getting upset, people are missing their rides, their connections, etc. All of this, it's just insane."

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for The Greater Toronto Airport authority warned travellers to arrive early for their flight and be prepared with all their documentation for security screening.

"Domestic departing passengers are asked to arrive at least two hours ahead of their scheduled flight and international departing passengers are asked to arrive at least three hours ahead of their scheduled flight," they said.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) told CTV News on Monday that they were experiencing issues with staffing.

MORE: Delays continue at Toronto Pearson. This is how early you should arrive for your flight

While delays were also reported Tuesday morning, by the afternoon CATSA's website showed a wait time of less than 10 minutes.