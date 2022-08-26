It's International Dog Day: Meet some of CTV Kitchener's furry friends

It’s International Dog Day, a day for dog owners and lovers to show their appreciation for their four-legged friends.

An annual event held every year on Aug. 26. the day was first celebrated in 2004 by animal welfare, activist and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige.

The saying “dogs are a man’s best friend” has been around for years and has proved itself to be true for centuries. Every year, people from around the world honour their beloved pets on Aug.26 and post pics to social media and raise awareness about their needs.

