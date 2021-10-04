'It's jarring': City council hopeful's garage goes up in flames
A candidate running for city council in Ward Metis lost more than just their garage in a fire Monday morning.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called out at 6:23 a.m. to candidate Liz John-West’s garage in the area of 112 Avenue and 94 Street.
Fire crews arrived minutes later and managed to douse the flames shortly before 8 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire.
John-West said she lost her garage, two cars, and most of her campaign materials in the blaze.
“It’s jarring,” she told CTV News. “It was a huge fire.”
According to John-West, her garage marked the sixth fire in her neighbourhood this week. Edmonton Fire has not determined causes of any of the fires.
“We just had a meeting this morning with some of the community leaders being, ‘What’s going?’
“Yesterday we just had one (fire) three houses down,” she added.
John-West said she was taken aback by the overwhelming community support.
“Our family sincerely appreciate it,” John-West said.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Oct. 5, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Tuesday, Oct. 5.
-
Teen missing from WaubaushenePolice are asking for help to find a Waubaushene girl they believe may be headed to Midland
-
Flames veterans return to action in Monday game against OilersMonday night's exhibition game against the Oilers was the Flames third, but it was actually the season opener for a pair of Flames veterans.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: MétisThe newly created Métis ward appears to be one of the more open races on election night this year.
-
Indigenous people waiting for action on MMIWG as day marks their painIn cities across Canada, people gathered to mark a day that honours the thousands of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls are questioning the federal government’s commitment to helping them.
-
Timmins Mayor nominated as local PC provincial candidateThe Ontario PC Party announces that Timmins Mayor, George Pirie, has been nominated as PC Party candidate for the riding of Timmins for the 2022 provincial election.
-
Accusations of medical malpractice, mistreatment among NHL teams not surprising to former playerA former Canucks coach vehemently denies a player's accusations that he mistreated players.
-
Canadians slowly breaking the bad habits they developed during COVID-19 lockdowns, poll suggestsAfter admitting to overeating, and drinking more booze at the beginning of the pandemic, a new poll suggests the public is slowly, but steadily changing its behaviour at home.
-
Without Papers restriction refusal draws permit suspension and a crowd of supportersWhile many Calgary doctors would like to see all restaurants closed to indoor dining, at least one planned to be Monday night.