'It's just a great opportunity for the community': City of Martensville scores government funds for rec centre project

The community of Martensville has received over $32 million in funding for a new rec centre.

Tim Flynn, who has lived in the community for over 38 years, says a new rec centre has been long overdue.

“It’s awesome,” said Flynn. “We’ve been in need of another arena or another ice surface because the town has been a big hockey centre."

The funding is part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – which is providing financial assistance to nine other projects across the province.

ICIP is a federal program created during the COVID-19 pandemic with over $33 billion earmarked for infrastructure development. Communities need to apply to their province to be eligible for the cost-sharing program.

Martensville will net more than $32.6 million in combined contributions from the federal and provincial governments for the project, according to a federal government news release.

On top of provincial financial assistance provided by federal and provincial governments, the City of Martensville has dedicated $11.8 million toward the $44 million project.

“We're just so excited. It's just a great opportunity for the community. It's definitely more than the story of a rink. It's about volunteerism and growing community spirit and resilience and passion to make the community better,” said Martensville Mayor Kent Muench.

The new arena will feature one regulation-size ice surface with seating for spectators, a leisure ice surface, change rooms, an artificial turf area, rock climbing wall and a playground.

On top of the government funding, the Martinsville Community Recreation Project helped raised funds and awareness for the project.

“It’s almost overwhelming when you look at the amount and you think of all the time we have put in,” said chair of Martensville Community Recreation Project Jesse Reis.

In total the organization raised close to a million dollars through social events such as cabarets and hockey tournaments.

The Community Recreation Facility is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.