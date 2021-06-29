'It's just a tragic thing,' Innisfil, Ont. grocer, 48, loses battle with COVID-19

An Innisfil, Ont. grocery store owner has left behind a grieving community following a tragic end to his battle with COVID-19.

Troy Scott tested positive for the virus in late May, along with one of his two daughters, who worked at the store with her father.

Scott had to be admitted to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie for treatment over the May long weekend as the virus ravaged his body.

While his daughter recovered, Scott had to be transferred to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto as his condition worsened.

Tragically, he lost his fight on Monday. He was 48.

Upon hearing the news, the staff closed the Yonge Street grocery store for the day.

Greg Horne grew up with Scott and said his childhood friend was a "great guy."

"It's just a tragic thing. It's unbelievable, really," Horne said.

A friend and neighbour, Howard Marles, said he played golf with Scott. "He was always a fun-loving guy."

Marles said Scott's death came as a shock. "I don't understand how it affected him so severe, because he was in good health," Marles said. "But he tried and tried for three to four weeks to fight it, and he finally succumbed to this COVID-19."

COMMUNITY SUPPORTER

The Foodland owner was well-known for supporting the community.

Innisfil's Pastor Howard Courtney said that Scott was a prominent community partner. "He has just been available and provided help to a variety of organizations over the years, and Innisfil Food Bank has been one of those."

The Innisfil Community Church pastor noted Scott's contribution to the Innisfil Food Bank. "We've received tons of food from his location. We have a food bin at his place of business, and every year at Christmas time, we do a meal for the homeless. We try to feed the most vulnerable in our community, and Troy's always been on board with us."

Pastor Courtney said Scott's generosity was widespread. "I've talked to other organizations who have said the same thing. Whenever they needed something, Troy was always there."

A bakery owner in Barrie credited Scott with helping them stay afloat during the pandemic. The Essa Road business, cupCAKE, posted on its Facebook page that Scott didn't hesitate to help sell their products on his store shelves. "This part of cupCAKE would never have come to fruition if it weren't for Troy."

The post added, "When we were closed during the first lockdown, a friend and my family got together at the cupCAKE shop and made meals for Youth Haven in Barrie, and Troy was always first in line to donate food for us to do so."

Following news of his death, Sobeys Inc. issued a statement. It reads, "Our national grocery family is dealing with a terrible loss with the news that one of our teammates has passed away. We feel this loss across our entire organization - for our Foodland and Ontario teammates, it is an especially sad day.

In the weeks ahead, Sobeys Inc. and the Empire team will provide all the support and comfort we can to our teams while they cope. We will keep our colleague and their family and friends in our hearts while we try to find some solace in thoughts of happy memories."

Still, for those closest to Scott, the loss is immeasurable. "He did a lot. I can't believe that this has happened," Horne said.

"He will be sadly missed in this community," Pastor Courtney added.